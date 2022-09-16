Saw it coming. The cast of Selling the O.C. knew that Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland were having problems prior to their split, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“It was known that they had issues prior — to the extent, no one knows,” the insider reveals, noting that the cast “was pretty in the dark about their personal life” but the breakup “wasn’t a complete surprise.”

“They were aware of there being issues, it’s just that there’s more to the story than they know,” the source explains.

Stanaland, 33, sparked speculation of a rocky relationship with Snow, 36, when Selling the O.C. dropped in August and the real estate mogul confessed that his costar Kayla Cardona had made a move on him – multiple times.

“One night, Kayla did try and kiss me. And then it happened another night as well,” the Laguna Beach native revealed during an episode of the “Reality Life With Kate Casey” podcast last month. “On the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that … there isn’t drama. We can all focus on what we should be doing.”

The former pro surfer noted that he had to “set some hard lines and some boundaries” with Cardona, confirming that “nothing happened” between them. “It was just … something that, you know, you don’t do to somebody who is married,” he said at the time.

Cardona, however, had a slightly different take on the situation. “I’m not gonna flirt with someone if I don’t feel like I’m getting flirt[ed] with back,” she exclusively told Us in August. “I was definitely feeling the reciprocation back.”

While the insider tells Us that the Oppenheim Group employee was “flirtatious” during filming, he never crossed the line with his costars.

“He’s always been appropriate with everyone,” the source shares. “No one, as far as I’m concerned, knows about him cheating on Brittany with another girl. That’s nothing that’s been confirmed. I don’t think he’s actually cheated.”

Earlier this month, Stanaland exclusively opened up to Us about the awkward moment with Cardona, claiming that Snow was fully aware of what happened.

“She watched it. I mean, she thought — like everybody else did — it’s entertaining. It’s a lot, but it’s good,” he explained, adding that the two made a decision long ago to “keep our professional lives separate.”

According to the insider, Stanaland likely told the Pitch Perfect star about filming but “left out details” due to being unaware of what was going to make the final edit.

“No one from the cast knows what’s going to air out and what’s going to be edited out. It’s possible he could’ve left out those intimate details and then for her to find out from someone else, it can certainly cause tension,” the source explains, noting that the Hairspray actress could “feel disrespected” if she was blindsided by anything.

“That’s why they’re separating — to see if this could be salvaged or not,” the insider adds.

The Almost Family alum and Stanaland, who began dating in 2018, tied the knot in March 2020. The duo announced they were calling it quits two years later.

“After time and consideration, Britt and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another,” Stanaland wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, September 14. “We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

The Florida native, for her part, posted a similar message via Instagram that same day, with Stanaland’s name swapped out for hers.

Reporting by Diana Cooper