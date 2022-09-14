Supportive friends. Many of Brittany Snow’s costars — including the ladies of Pitch Perfect — have reached out to the actress after she and husband Tyler Stanaland announced their split.

On Wednesday, September 14, the American Dreams alum, 36, and the Selling the OC star, 33, revealed that they are separating after two and a half years of marriage.

“After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another,” Snow shared via Instagram alongside a black and white photo of her and Stanaland cuddling on the subway. “We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

For his part, Stanaland — who married the X actress in March 2020 — uploaded the same image and shared a nearly identical statement via his account.

The couple’s breakup comes one month after the premiere of Selling the OC, the spin-off of Selling Sunset — during which the Netflix star was caught up in headline-making drama surrounding his relationship with his female costars.

Earlier this month, after revealing during season 1 that costar Kayla Cardona tried to kiss him, Stanaland exclusively told Us Weekly that he and Snow were “fortunate to have” trust in their relationship.

“It’s something that in a marriage — you have to have trust, especially in this space and especially hers,” he shared at the time. “It’s something that we are fortunate to have.”

As for the Pitch Perfect star’s reaction to Cardona’s kiss attempt, the surfer noted it is “something that I will just keep between us.”

Though Snow did watch the inaugural season of the show, Stanaland explained that the two “keep our professional lives separate.”

He added: “And that was kind of a decision that we made long ago, and this was something that I did for myself and I kind of just wanted to keep it that way.”

Meanwhile, Cardona, 33, had a different perspective about what went down between her and her costar.

“I’m not gonna flirt with someone if I don’t feel like I’m getting flirt[ed] with back,” she exclusively told Us. “I was definitely feeling the reciprocation back and, you know, multiple times. But nothing has ever happened.”

Keep scrolling to see celebs’ reactions to Snow and Stanaland’s split: