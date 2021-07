1. She Was Raised by Her Grandmother

Richardson grew up with her grandmother, Betty Harp, and her aunt. “My grandmother is my heart, my grandmother is my superwoman,” she said after the June 2021 Olympic trials. “To be able to have her here, at the biggest meet of my life and being able to run up the steps and knowing that I’m an Olympian now. … Honestly, that probably felt better than winning the race itself.”