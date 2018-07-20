They tied the knot! Ten years after meeting on the set of a Taylor Swift commercial for Sony TX7, Shameless actress Laura Slade Wiggins married stuntman Kyle Weishaar in a gorgeous outdoor ceremony in Colbert, Georgia, on June 23.

Though sparks flew when Weishaar harnessed his now-wife for their shared shoot, it would be three years before a mutual friend reintroduced them and their love story began. Now, nearly a month into their marriage, Slade Wiggins tells Us Weekly that not much has changed: “I’ve made it 3 weeks!” she jokes.

The country-style wedding included cowboy boots for the bride, Southern barbecue from local eatery Tom Little and one heck of a dance party. “What was centering to me was being out with all [our] close friends and family, free with no roots,” she says of the ceremony.

For the first time, they’re releasing the photos from their nuptials exclusively for Us: Scroll through to see every magical moment!