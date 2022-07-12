After 23 years of marriage, Steve Burton’s relationship with Sheree Burton made headlines amid her pregnancy news.

“I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated,” the former General Hospital star wrote in May via Instagram Stories. “She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine.”

Steve, who shares three children with his estranged wife, noted that they were focused on their family, adding, “We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve.”

The soap star’s shocking social media post came after Sheree shared a photo of her growing baby bump. “Life sure is full of surprises!” she captioned the Instagram Story, which has since expired from the platform.

At the time, followers were quick to question whether Sheree’s recent content hinted at the major life change.

“If you could go back, what would you tell your younger self? I would have said.. Follow your passions.. People will hurt you, but always be kind and take the high road.. Don’t be afraid to fail or try new things.. Learn from your mistakes because you will make mistakes..it’s ok!” she wrote in January, which seemingly referred to her personal life. “You are strong, brave, beautiful and capable of anything you put your mind to. Life is short, so live it and love everyone. ✨ I hope your day was beautiful.”

Two months after Steve announced the pair’s separation, Us Weekly confirmed that he filed for divorce in Orange County, California. According to the legal paperwork, the Indiana native cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup. Steve also listed March 1 as their initial separation date.

Ahead of the split, Steve took to social media to address a different change in his personal life. “I wanted you to hear it from me personally,” Steve captioned an Instagram post in November 2021. “Unfortunately, General Hospital has let me go because of the vaccine mandate. I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied. Which, you know, hurts. But this is also about personal freedom to me.”

Scroll on for everything to know about Steve’s estranged wife: