Shut Up and Play

Like many pro sports players, Biles has become an advocate for important causes outside of the arena. While she’s not afraid to address certain issues, she also knows it’s important to take her time. “Everybody expects me to speak out, but I kind of do it whenever I’m ready, in a good mental place, because it is a lot at the end of the day, and it does spark a very big conversation,” she told WSJ. magazine in July 2021.