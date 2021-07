Annette O’Toole

Nearly 20 years before taking on the role of Clark’s adoptive mom, O’Toole played Lana Lang in Superman III. The veteran actress later starred in episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, Halt and Catch Fire and The Punisher. In 2019, she landed a starring role on the Netflix series Virgin River. She has been married to actor Michael McKean since 1999 and shares two daughters with her first husband, Bill Geisslinger.