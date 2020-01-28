Nearly 500 people convened in New York City last week to celebrate the relaunch of Avenue Magazine, including Dorinda Medley, Bill Nye and other big names.

The partygoers convened at a model residence inside the luxurious 35 Hudson Yards, which features sweeping views of the Big Apple. DJ Brendan Fallis provided music for the bash, while Olivier Cheng Catering handled the nosh.

Inside the relaunched Avenue’s first issue, writer Amy Fine Collins profiles the stars of ABT’s Romeo and Juliet, while Constance C.R. White profiles tastemakers making their mark on the Harlem area. “Our goal in every issue is to do a deep dive into a neighborhood and help New Yorkers to see the range of what it means to be a New Yorker — economic diversity, ethnic diversity, gender diversity,” editor-in-chief Kristina Stewart Ward told WWD earlier this month.

Added new Avenue owner Charles Cohen, “We intend to expand our readership beyond Manhattan to downtown Brooklyn and to other emerging and up-and-coming neighborhoods, as well as other cities in Europe such as London and Paris and also airports and cruise ship lines and things like that.”

