James Blunt

The “You’re Beautiful” singer, who attended the couple’s wedding, called the tabloid reports “vitriolic” during his appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain in October 2019. “What I think I can see is that they seem to be on the cover of the newspapers a lot and it seems to be vitriolic quite a lot of the time,” he said. “He’s a very nice man, a really phenomenal soldier, who does a lot of work for other people, for charities, for veterans, for Sentebale charity, for children in Africa, and I think under great scrutiny they seem to try a lot for other people. So the vitriol seems a bit like leaning on bullying to me.”