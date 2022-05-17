2022

Bird told E! That she hopes she and Rapinoe can be an inspiration to LGBTQ+ youth.

“I think it’s so important that when Megan and I are walking down the street, there could be a little gay kid that says, ‘Oh! They’re not the weird ones. They’re just happy and they’re living their lives,’ and I feel like that’s just so important,” she said. “For me in middle school, high school, even in college, the gay one was the weird one and I just feel really passionately that we’re able to change that.”