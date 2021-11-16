March 2009

The “Perfectly Lonely” crooner compared Swift to songwriting icon Stevie Nicks, tweeting, “Waking up to this song idea that won’t leave my head. 3 days straight now. That means it’s good enough to finish. t’s called Half of My Heart and I want to sing it with Taylor Swift. She would make a killer Stevie Nicks in contrast to my Tom Petty of a song.”

At the time, the Miss Americana star told Elle that she “freaked out” when she saw the post. “I’m really excited about just the idea that he would even mention me in his Twitter!” she said, calling herself a “big fan” of Mayer.