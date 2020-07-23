Documentary Darling

The artist gave fans an inside look at her life and career with her Miss Americana documentary in January 2020. “When I started filming, it was before she’d come out politically,” director Lana Wilson told Variety that month. “She knew that she was coming out of a very dark period, and wanted to collaborate on something that captured what she was going through and that was really raw and honest and emotionally intimate.” The Netflix film features Swift’s unfiltered thoughts on politics, her musical success, love with Joe Alwyn and more.