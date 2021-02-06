Tayshia Adams A Day in My Life

Since finding love on the Bachelorette and moving to New York City with fiancé Zac Clark, Tayshia Adams has been happier than ever experiencing this new chapter. In fact, things have been going so well for her that she exclusively let Us Weekly tag along for a typical day in her life.

Now that she’s officially an East Coaster, the season 16 lead likes to get moving in her new neighborhood first thing in the a.m. “I’m currently training for the New York City and London Marathons,” the 30-year-old reveals, so “a nice run” around Central Park makes for a good start to the morning.

But that’s not the only fitness activity she takes part in. When her schedule isn’t too chaotic, Adams admits she enjoys fitting in an extra workout in her day. “I love to go boxing on a rooftop,” she notes.

Her newly-engaged life with Clark has been smooth sailing too. The “Click Bait with Bachelor Nation” podcast host says “the best time of the day” is after dinner, when she gets to spend quality time with the 37-year-old addiction specialist during a game night: “Sometimes we’ll play three different games in one night!”

Adams and Clark have also been busy decorating his New York City apartment that they’re currently living in. In late December, the reality TV personality admitted that she wanted “to spruce up” his place. “It’s definitely a bachelor pad,” she joked, “so, we got to change that up quick.”

She added, “I have just been so excited just to live life, and not going 100 miles an hour … living a double life and being in secret.”

Want to see how else Adams spends her 24 hours? Keep scrolling to see what a typical day in her life looks like.