Life in the Big Apple! Tayshia Adams took to Instagram to update Bachelor Nation on her move to New York City with fiancé Zac Clark.

“I have just been so excited just to live life, and not going 100 miles an hour / living a double life and being in secret. But I have been so distracted by just being in the same house as Zac,” the 30-year-old reality TV personality began on Tuesday, December 29, via Instagram Stories, noting it’s “so surreal that we can just be out in the open” now that the show finished airing.

Fans watched Adams accept a proposal from Clark, 36, on the December 23 finale of the ABC series.

“We have to kind of get some furniture,” the former phlebotomist told the camera — and Clark. “We have to spruce up the place. It’s definitely a bachelor pad here, wouldn’t you agree?”

The New Jersey native agreed, “Absolutely.”

Adams added, “So, we got to change that up real quick.”

After the ABC star concluded that they are doing “good,” Clark injected, “Better than good … great!”

The couple jetted off to NYC on Christmas Eve to spend the holidays with Clark’s family. Adams, however, noted during a post-show interview on Good Morning America that she’s going to keep her place on the West Coast too.

“I’m going to be bicoastal. I’ll have my place [in California] and I’m looking forward to spending time in New York with him and just getting used to being bicoastal,” she said on December 23.

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly that same day, the pair added that they have “no worries at all” about splitting their time between NYC and L.A.

“We’re ready,” Adams said.

Clark agreed, “It’s [all] excitement right now, for sure.”

The twosome also made an effort to spend time with Adams’ family before going to the East Coast.

“They’re the best of all time,” Clark gushed to Us about his future in-laws. “We had an opportunity to hang a little bit with them last night during the finale. And I’m just so grateful that they’re a part of my life. And it’s no mistake that Tayshia is a byproduct of that family because they’re just really good people.”