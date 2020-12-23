All’s well that ends well. While Tayshia Adams’ dad expressed his concerns during the season 16 finale of The Bachelorette, she told Us Weekly exclusively that their tough conversation actually gave her the clarity she needed to get engaged to Zac Clark.

“My dad, he always means, obviously, the best and he wants me just to be happy,” the 30-year-old reality TV star said during a joint interview with Zac, 36. “And I feel like I just figured out what I wanted to do after that conversation. … I knew what I had to do after talking to him just because I want my family and the person I choose [to have] beside me to get along and I want it all just to work out.”

Tayshia’s family met both Zac and Ben Smith during Tuesday’s finale. She ultimately sent Ben home (for the second time) before accepting a proposal from the addiction specialist.

“It was a whirlwind of emotions,” Tayshia told Us about proposal day. “But also, at the same time, I mean, think about a couple of months prior, I was literally, like I said, sitting in my bed eating doughnuts, like, I did not expect to be on this journey, let alone standing on a platform about to be engaged [or] proposed to. So, it was just in the famous words of Tayshia, ‘A lot.’”

Zac, for his part, told Us that he was “feeling good” about his status with Tayshia going into the proposal … even though he didn’t know Ben had already left.

As for his relationship with the Adams’ family, things have been smooth sailing post-show.

“They’re the best of all time,” he gushed to Us. “We had an opportunity to hang a little bit with them last night during the finale. And I’m just so grateful that they’re a part of my life. And it’s no mistake that Tayshia is a byproduct of that family because they’re just really good people.”

Now, the pair are set to spend the holidays with Zac’s family in New York — and plan to split their time between the East and West Coasts for the foreseeable future.

“No worries at all [about living bicoastal],” Tayshia told Us. “We’re ready.”

Zac added, “It’s [all] excitement right now, for sure.”