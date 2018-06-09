Teresa Giudice Competes in First Bodybuilding Competition: Photos

Hot mama! Teresa Giudice competed in her first bodybuilding competition in New Jersey on Saturday, June 9 — she showed that all of her hard work has paid off!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 46, wore a sparkling purple halterneck bikini as she took to the stage at the NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships in Medford, New Jersey. Boasting a deep tan and perfectly manicured nails, the mom of four revealed her killer abs and toned arms and legs as she competed in the woman’s bikini category and then she turned around to reveal her pert derriere in a thong bikini bottom.

Fans were quick to praise Guidice’s transformation on Twitter. “The queen KILLED her competition today! Flawless. Congratulations @Teresa_Giudice,” one wrote.

“Teresa Giudice bulked up and is ready to beat bitches down! I can’t wait for next season!” wrote another.

“OK now you REALLY wouldn’t want to get in a fight with Teresa Giudice,” commented another while one person suggested a new title for a movie or book about her life: “From Flipping Tables To Pumping Iron: The Teresa Giudice Story.”

One Housewives fan even suggested a Watch What Happens Live special featuring Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge, who has been competing in bodybuilding competitions for the past couple of years.

“@Teresa_Giudice vs @TamraBerney in a one time cage match on a special one hour LIVE #WWHL,” they wrote.

Giudice’s appearance at the competition was filmed for an upcoming episode of Real Housewives and several castmembers, including Melissa and Joe Gorga and Dolores and Frank Catania, were in attendance to cheer her on.