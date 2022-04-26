Thandiwe Newton and Ol Parker’s Relationship Timeline

A Hollywood romance. Over the years, Thandiwe Newton and Ol Parker kept their relationship under wraps as they focused on raising their family.

Following their 1998 nuptials, the couple expanded their family with three kids. Newton later noted that her relationship with her husband came with its ups and downs. “Ol has a very dry sense of humor. We are very different characters but very good friends. We’ve both had a degree of pain in our lives, which I think is the best teacher there is. We don’t expect to be happy every day,” she told InStyle UK in May 2011.

For the Westworld actress, a successful marriage meant making compromises when it came to her family’s future.

“Finding a happy and solid relationship is always difficult, so the decision was all about making my husband feel more secure and committing to my family,” Newton said InStyle UK about her decision not to join the 2000 film Charlie’s Angels. “My career was exploding and I wasn’t ready for it. It was about wanting to put the brakes on, acknowledging that I had other priorities.”

In 2016, the Mission: Impossible 2 star also opened up about the “calm” presence that the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again director brings into her life. “[He is] so calm. And we laugh, because I take the piss out of him and he takes the piss out of me,” she told The Guardian. “Never been my way! That’s what it’s like in our house. A lot of music as well.”

After more than two decades of marriage, Newton and Parker became a topic of conversation when the Pursuit of Happyness star was replaced by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike 3 due to personal issues. “Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance to deal with family matters,” a spokesperson told Variety in April 2022.

At the time, eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that the pair’s last joint appearance was two years prior. Amid the split speculation, Newton and Parker stepped out individually without their wedding rings on.

In April 2022, Newton made headlines when she was photographed making out with musician Lonr during an outing in Malibu, California. The “Make the Most” singer addressed the situation in a statement to Page Six, saying, “From the relatively short time I’ve been fortunate to spend with her, I know Thandiwe and Oliver care deeply about the welfare of their children. That’s all I care about right now.”

Newton and Parker, however, haven’t publicly commented on their marriage status.

Scroll down to relive Newton and Parker’s marriage: