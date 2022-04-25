Thandiwe Newton Kisses Lonr Amid Ol Parker Split Rumors Magic Mike Exit

Moving on? Thandiwe Newton seemingly confirmed the end of her marriage to Ol Parkerwhen she was spotted kissing Lonr in April.

The 49-year-old actress turned heads on April 23 when she was photographing making out with the 25-year-old musician (real name Elijah Dias) out in Malibu, California.

The duo were seen holding hands as they roamed the city. Newton, who was not wearing her wedding ring, wore a green tiger-striped fleece jacket, green pants and matching hat as she walked with the “Make the Most” singer.

Lonr, for his part, wore a black hoodie, burgundy pants and a crossbody bag while holding on tight to the Solo: A Star Wars Story actress.

The twosome did not hold back as they cuddled up to one another before and after grabbing beverages at a local Peete’s Coffee location, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

The PDA-filled outing came just days after Newton’s husband of 23 years was photographed in London without his wedding ring. Eagle-eyed fans have since pointed out that the seemingly estranged couple haven’t been seen together in public since spring 2020.

The God’s Country star and the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again writer and director, 52, first sparked split speculation in early April after Warner Bros. Pictures confirmed Newton’s departure from the third Magic Mike film for personal reasons.

A spokesperson for the studio issued a statement to Variety on April 13, stating, “Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance to deal with family matters.” She was replaced by Salma Hayek.

Newton and Parker tied the knot in 1998 and welcomed three children: daughters Ripley and Nico and son Booker in 2000, 2004 and 2014, respectively.

The Reminiscence actress previously gave fans a glimpse at her very private relationship with Parker during a May 2011 interview with InStyle UK.

“Ol has a very dry sense of humor. We are very different characters but very good friends,” the Rogue alum said at the time. “We’ve both had a degree of pain in our lives, which I think is the best teacher there is. We don’t expect to be happy every day.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Newton’s rep for comment.

Scroll down to learn more about Newton’s recent romance shakeup: