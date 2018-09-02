Fashion designer Chiara Ferragni is officially off the market! The style maven, known for her blog The Blonde Salad, tied the knot with Italian rapper Fedez on on Sunday, September 2, in Noro, Italy.

The bride wore three custom Dior dresses for her big day, while her husband looked dapper in a black suit and white undershirt.

Guests were flown to Noro by private Alitalia plane to share in the couple’s celebration, which was held at Dimora delle Balze, a 19th-century estate, and included a mini carnival complete with a Ferris wheel, a stunning firework display and a tent all aglow with thousands of lights.

The ceremony was also emotional, with the bride and groom both tearing up during a speech Fedez gave in his native Italian.

The pair got engaged onstage at Fedez’s concert in Verona, Italy, in May 2017. Ferragni later announced that they were expecting with an Instagram post on October 28. “Hey guys … we’re gonna be parents soon,” she wrote at the time, adding, “I’m five months pregnant now.” The couple welcomed a baby boy, Leone, in March.

