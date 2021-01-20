Exclusive

The Challenge’s Derrick Kosinski Is Engaged to Girlfriend Nicole Gruman: See the Photos

By
The Challenge Derrick Kosinski Is Engaged Girlfriend Nicole Gruman
 Brandi Eilert Photography
3
3 / 3
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

Holding Each Other Close

Kosinski and Gruman were set up by one of her closest friends, Jenna Compono.

Back to top