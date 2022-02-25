Lucky in love? Elisabeth Moss, Alexis Bledel and more The Handmaid’s Tale actors play fictional characters in a dystopian world in Hulu’s series inspired by Margaret Atwood‘s writing. In real life, their offscreen counterparts have managed to find love through the years.

Moss, for her part, made headlines when she started dating Fred Armisen after they met through Saturday Night Live. Three months after the actress appeared in a sketch with her Mad Men costar Jon Hamm, she revealed that she was engaged to the comedian.

“It’s private, so I don’t want to share the details of how it happened, but I will say it was perfect,” the California native said during a Vanity Fair Oscar party in January 2009.

Later that year, Us Weekly confirmed that the couple had tied the knot in a Long Island City wedding. In September 2010, Moss filed for divorce three months after the pair separated.

The Her Smell star admitted that it was “so hard to talk about” her short-lived marriage.

“One of the greatest things I heard someone say about him is, ‘He’s so great at doing impersonations. But the greatest impersonation he does is that of a normal person,'” Moss said about her ex-husband during an interview with Page Six in March 2012. “To me, that sums it up. And I think that’s it. I’ve never told anyone that. And I don’t want to waste any more of my life talking about it.”

Armisen, for his part, opened up about being a “terrible husband” during an appearance on the Howard Stern Show, explaining in 2013, “I think I’m a terrible boyfriend. I want it all fast. I want to be married. The amount of girls I’ve lived with right away and then somewhere around a year, two years, I get freaked out … I feel bad for everyone I’ve gone out with.”

In March 2014, the West Wing alum reflected on the lessons she learned from the experience.

“Looking back, I feel like I was really young, and at the time I didn’t think that I was that young. It was extremely traumatic and awful and horrible. At the same time, it turned out for the best,” she told Vulture at the time. “I’m glad that I’m not there. I’m glad that it didn’t happen when I was 50. I’m glad I didn’t have kids. And I got that out of the way. Hopefully. Like, that’s probably not going to happen again.”

The Portlandia co-creator also noted that he wasn’t in a place to get into a serious relationship with Moss.

“I get lost in fantasy a lot. The fantasy of this person from Mad Men, you know, great actress. And then as a person is interesting … all of a sudden, it’s like a slide. Like, ‘This is great!’” he detailed during a 2016 episode of the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast. “I have a problem with intimacy, where all of a sudden, there’s a real person there. It’s not the girl on Mad Men — It’s almost like an amnesia. It’s almost like waking up and going, ‘Where am I? Who is this person? Why is this person looking at me directly in the eye and having a conversation with me?’”

He added: “It’s like cheating and infidelity. I’m neither ashamed or proud of it. It’s just something that happens in my life.”

Since the public split, Moss has chosen to keep her dating live private, telling Marie Claire in 2019, “I hate to put that importance on it.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about the Handmaid’s Tale cast and their respective love lives: