What’s the rush? Amy Landecker and Bradley Whitford took their time progressing their relationship for the sake of their kids.

“We’ve been together almost five years, but we went really slow because of the kids, the blending of the families,” the actress, 50, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Women in Film Female Oscar Nominees Party. “It’s been fantastic.”

The Chicago native, who welcomed her daughter with her ex-husband, Jackson Lynch, went on to say that she and Whitford, 60, are “very lucky” to have such amazing kids to smooth the transition. (The actor shares Frances, 22, George, 20, and Mary, 17, with his ex-wife, Jane Kaczmarek).

“All of them are nice,” Landecker explained to Us. “Everyone’s well-intentioned. … I just have the greatest step-kids, and then my kid is really kind. They’re just good kids!”

The Handmaid’s Tale costars tied the knot in July 2019. “In a shocking, totally unearned plot twist, Commander Lawrence married Mrs. McKenzie today in Santa Barbara,” Whitford wrote via Instagram at the time with a nod to their characters on the Hulu show. “The shark may have been jumped, but the couple is thrilled.”

His wife shared the news with a post of her own, writing, “Of Bradley. #eloped.”

Landecker gushed to Us about their “perfect” nuptials on Friday, saying marriage has been “fantastic” so far.

“We got married by Ady Barkan who’s an incredible political activist who’s fighting for healthcare and was diagnosed with ALS,” she explained. “He’s a dear friend of my husband’s and he lives in Santa Barbara, so he came to the courthouse and we did a ceremony there. He can’t speak or walk or anything so he uses a computer with his eyes … and it was really one of the most profound ceremonies.”

The couple met filming Amazon’s Transparent in 2014 and announced their engagement at the 2018 Oscars. “I walked out of the room and I said to my fiancée, this is unlike any script I’ve ever read,” the West Wing alum told Ryan Seacrest of Get Out on the red carpet at the time. “This could be incredibly brilliant or it could really not work.”

With reporting by Ingrid Meilan