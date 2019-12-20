Nancy Pelosi

She’s a target of criticism — what high-profile politician isn’t? — but how can you argue with this statement Nancy Pelosi gave the Los Angeles Times in 2017: “It’s your problem if you don’t recognize that women are ready to do any job.” The first woman to lead a major party in Congress has fulfilled a lifelong dream of a career in politics — the daughter of a Maryland political family, she attended John F. Kennedy’s inaugural address in 1961. In 2019, Pelosi, 79, became the first woman in U.S. history to become the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives. “This is a moment for which we have waited more than 200 years …” she said. “For our daughters and our granddaughters, the sky is the limit, anything is possible for them.”