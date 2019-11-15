Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been making waves the past couple of years. But it’s not just her ambition that we admire, but her style game is also truly on-point.

Since coming into the limelight, the young politician has kept it low-key and cool in looks that are both stylish and office appropriate. It leaves Us to wonder how exactly she does it. So we took a look back at some of her best outfits to breakdown her key pieces.

See Amal Clooney’s All-Time Best Style Moments

At the start, she favored simpler A-line dresses that she often paired with neutral pumps and minimal accessories. As she’s become more prominent in the political world, she’s elevated her fashion tremendously, trading in the routine frocks for standout items.

One of her favorite pieces seems to be a white cape blazer and we can’t blame her! The trendy item is memorable and sharp without being too attention-grabbing. To keep the look clean and smart she wears other white clothes for a monochrome look that adds a bit of flair to the representative’s wardrobe.

She’s also a fan of a sleek jacket dress, wearing a fabulous one this October. Once again, to amp it up a bit more she swiped on a bright red lip. Does it get any chicer? It’s like Hollywood red carpet meets Washington politics — and we are so here for it.

Keep scrolling to see some of the best looks from the U.S. representative over the past couple of years.