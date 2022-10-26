The Resort at Paws Up

At the Resort at Paws Up, guests — which have included Gwyneth Paltrow, Leonardo DiCaprio and The Rolling Stones — will feel like they’re at their own private national park, with 37,000 acres of fun at their fingertips. In the winter months, visitors have their choice of winter adventures including horseback rides, snowmobiling, sleigh rides, dog sledding with a team of Alaskan Huskies, ice skating, snow tubing, snow-shoeing, cross-country skiing, and this season guests can try the resort’s newest activity, Moon Bikes.

“The great thing about Paws Up is that there are countless thrills to enjoy by day, and then you can cozy up by the fireplace in one of the luxury estates or climb into the hot tub on your private deck,” the TV host says.