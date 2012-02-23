Pics Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins: A Timeline of Their Relationship By Nicholas Hautman April 24, 2020 Al Powers/Powers Imagery/Invision/AP/Shutterstock 15 5 / 15 2012 Rhett and Akins tied the knot in October 2012 during an outdoor ceremony in Nashville. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Get Your Glow On With These 10 Spring and Summer Must-Have Beauty Products Need Some COVID-19 Relief? Get More Focus & Relief With This All-Natural Supplement This No. 1 Bestselling Amazon Carbon Filter Face Cover Ships in 3 Days! More News