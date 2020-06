2020

Akins paid tribute to Rhett via Instagram on Father’s Day in June 2020, writing, “Thomas Rhett you are the best daddy to our 3 little girls. You keep us steady, constantly entertain us, love us better than anyone could, cook us amazing food, point us to Jesus, (try to) teach us everything about music, make us laugh every single day, and with you leading our family we get to live out the most incredible adventure. Happy Father’s Day honey, you are so loved.”