TikTok users know Tinx as their unofficial older sister — but a typical day in her life is never a dull moment.

“| nearly walked out of the house with this sheet mask on [my face],” the influencer, 33, exclusively shares while recapping her typical routine — which begins with some hydrating skincare products — in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “I didn’t want to scare the people of New York City, so I took it off, although they wouldn’t be fazed!”

The social media personality, whose real name is Christina Najjar, begins her work day by making a pit stop for some caffeine.

“I had a large dirty chai because it’s a big day,” she teases.

As Tinx grabs her beverage, she heads to the studio to record a new episode of her podcast, “It’s Me Tinx,” which is available to stream on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy station. After her time in the sound booth, Tinx trades one studio for another.

This time the podcaster heads to her DJ class which she started taking with a close friend earlier this year. While it started off as a hobby, Tinx’s love for spinning tracks has blossomed into something more: the internet is planning on taking what she’s learned so far on the road with her pal.

“We have a bunch of gigs planned next year and I can’t wait to test out my skills,” she tells Us.

Keep scrolling to see Tinx’s complete day in the life: