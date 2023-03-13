Glam goals! Christina “Tinx” Najjar was among the stars to step out for Elton John’s annual AIDS Foundation Academy Award Party at West Hollywood Park on Sunday, March 12 — and celebrity hairstylist Laura Rugetti caught up with Us Weekly’s Stylish about the secrets behind her look.

The social media sensation, 32, wore a gold sequin Magda Butrym gown, dreamt up by the TikToker’s go-to stylist, Lauren Jeworski. To complement the statement number, her glam squad used Hidden Crown extensions from the hairstylist’s up-and-coming collaboration with the brand.

The clip-in highlighted extensions she used are named “Sunset,” a part of the collection launching later this month. They subtly lightened Tinx’s natural brunette hair, adding what Rugetti described as an “extra pop of blonde.”

“We didn’t want to take too much away from her dress, so we wanted to give a really effortless wave, using Hidden Crown clip-ins to give a couple more inches,” Rugetti tells Us. She describes the hairstyle as “chic” and “classic.”

To bring the look to life, Rugetti started with the aforementioned Hidden Crown extensions for “extra length and volume.” Then, she used the GHD Classic Curl 1″ Curling Iron ($174, originally $205) to give her natural-looking waves before completing the look with Sebastian Shaper Plus Extra Hold Hairspray ($22) and Unite Hair Oil ($46).

The vision for Tinx’s makeup took cues from her hair. Celebrity makeup artist Hailey Hoff enhanced the social media star’s natural features for the party. On her Instagram Story, she revealed that their vision was “very subtle, understated glam.”

It’s no secret that The Shift author was happy with her look, too. She took to her Instagram Story to praise her glam squad, writing: “I am in total awe of all of you and appreciate your work.”

Tinx was in good company for the event. Other celebrity attendees included Brooke Shields, Chrishell Stause, and Saweetie, among others.

For those new to the annual affair, it’s a fundraiser dedicated to providing treatment for vulnerable communities impacted by HIV and AIDS. Last year — for the event’s 30th yearly run — it raised a whopping $8.6 million.