A tragic accident. TikTok star Steven Hull Raley died at the age of 52 when his semitruck crashed in Colby, Kansas, on July 12.

According to The Kansas City Star, the accident occurred when Raley’s truck veered off the highway and crashed through a fence on I-70 just after 8:30 p.m. The 2019 Volvo semitruck continued for a quarter mile, crossing both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the interstate, before stopping in a ditch, the outlet reported. The content creator, known as @Pissed_off_trucker on TikTok, was taken to the Citizens Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Truckers Final Mile, an organization that helps reunite truckers with their families in times of need, is accepting donations on behalf of Raley’s family. “Steven’s family has asked truckersfinalmile to help get him home to near Birmingham, Alabama to be laid to rest,” the organization wrote in a Facebook statement.

The well-known trucker frequently shared TikTok videos documenting his life on the road. Although the social media star’s main account is currently disabled, he created other backup accounts that are still active, @pissed_off_trucker_2.0 and @pissed_off_trucker_3.0.

In addition to posting humorous rants and TikTok trend videos, Raley also gave heartfelt glimpses into his personal life. In a November 2021 video, he wished his followers a happy Thanksgiving and expressed his gratitude for his family.

“I’m grateful for my wife, she’s amazing,” he said in the clip. “My three children, my boys and my daughter. And my wife’s two daughters, I love them like my own. I’m a very blessed man. I know I am, and I take it for granted sometimes, but we all do.”

In a clip from that same month, Raley did a duet with another TikTok user’s video, commenting on why men sometimes struggle to open up when they’re struggling with difficult emotions. “[My wife and I] have an incredible relationship with each other, but the only time she ever really gets irritated with me is if she knows I’m withholding my feelings about something,” he explained. “I’m here to protect you, not to burden you. Maybe it’s macho bravado, I don’t know … it’s not that we wanna keep stuff from our ladies it’s just, I don’t know.”

The Alabama native frequently used the hashtag #truckahlovesya on his videos and had numerous names for his fanbase including the Red Neck Mafia, Full of S—t Fam and Pissed Off Nation.

Scroll through for everything you need to know about Raley following his untimely death: