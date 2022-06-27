Feeling the beat. Tom Cruise was spotted rocking out at a Rolling Stones concert in London, which he enjoyed from a suite he shared with friends.

The Top Gun star, 59, was photographed laughing and dancing with screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie and costume designer Helen McQuarrie in the AEG VIP Suite at the band’s Hyde Park show on Sunday, June 26. While he enjoyed the set, Cruise chatted with some people in the crowd around him, grinning widely at one point as he spoke with someone standing in front of him.

The Jerry Maguire star‘s outing comes one month after the release of his latest film, Top Gun: Maverick, which was co-written by Christopher. For the movie, Cruise and former costar Val Kilmer reprised their roles as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, respectively. Earlier this month, the Tombstone actor, 62, gushed about how much fun he had working with Cruise for the first time in over thirty years. “It was like no time had passed at all,” the Tombstone actor, 62, told Entertainment Weekly. “We blew a lot of takes laughing so much. It was really fun … special.”

Though Kilmer famously revealed in 2020 that he “didn’t want” to play Iceman at first, he signed on to make the sequel without hesitation. “Tom called me. I said yes immediately.”

Explaining that he has good memories of filming both Top Gun films, the Doors star recalled, “We were all so young during the making of the first movie, but even then there was a special bond between us all. Even after shooting we would laugh and dance the night away!”

Director Joseph Kosinski explained that the moment when Cruise and Kilmer reunite on screen needed to feel “authentic” and emotional. “You had to figure out a way to bring Iceman in. We met with Val. He had the idea of how to integrate Iceman in a really authentic way,” he told EW at the time. In the movie, Kilmer’s character battles with an illness that has made it impossible for him to speak, mirroring the actor’s real-life battle with throat cancer.

“Obviously [we] spent a lot of time on that scene, writing it, getting ready,” the filmmaker said. “I wasn’t sure how it was going to work. … It’s a really beautiful scene. We shot it in Los Angeles in a really beautiful house up on a park. Very special to see not only Val and Tom, but Maverick and Iceman back on the screen together.”

Cruise, for his part, praised the Heat star while confirming the onscreen reunion last month. “I really rallied hard for him to make the movie,” the Vanilla Sky actor told Entertainment Tonight about the cameo. “The kind of talent that he has, and you see that scene [with him in it], it’s very special. It’s just very special.”

