Top Gun’s Val Kilmer’s Health, Throat Cancer Battle Through the Years

2021

In his 2021 documentary, Val, the actor revealed he uses a feeding tube.

“I can’t speak without plugging this hole [in my throat],” he said, explaining: “You have to make the choice to breathe or to eat”.

While his son narrated the majority of the doc, Kilmer added, “It’s an obstacle that is very present with whoever sees me,” explaining he sounds “much worse” than he feels.

“I have behaved bizarrely to some,” he continued. “I deny none of this and have no regrets because I have lost and found parts of myself that I never knew existed. I am blessed.”