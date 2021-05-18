She’s Hot

In his book, the “Can a Drummer Get Some” artist detailed an Amsterdam trip with the Simple Life star and Kim, who he referred to as “Paris’ closet girl.”

He wrote, “We all checked into our hotel and then rented bicycles and rode all over Amsterdam — that’s what you do there. It was me, Lil Chris, my drum tech Daniel, Paris, and Kim. We all got high as a kite at a coffee shop. Then we rode over to the Absinthe Bar, and then the red-light district. … I was having a blast and was happy to let the world know it. I kept on secretly checking out Kim, telling Lil Chris, ‘I don’t care if she’s the closet girl, she’s f–king hot.'”

In 2015, the musician exclusively told Us about the attraction. “How could you not stare at Kim? Mind you, I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls,” he said at the time. “Kim was eye candy. I was in no way disrespectful to Paris, but I couldn’t keep my eyes off Kim.”