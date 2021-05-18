Staying in Touch

The Transplants member explained that after he broke up with Hilton — and briefly reunited and split again from Moakler — he “started talking” to the Skims founder shortly after her sex tape with Ray J was released in 2007.

“We had stayed in touch after Amsterdam, and she did some modeling for Famous. I hired Estevan Oriol to shoot a whole ad campaign of her in bathing suits. Kim’s tape had come out and she had broken up with Ray J,” he wrote in his book. “We went to dinner, we went to lunch. You might think I would be doing the worst things with this girl because of her tapes, but it was the exact opposite of any other encounter I’ve had with a woman: with Kim, I wanted to be nothing but a gentleman to her. It was so weird. We were around each other a lot. We used her in ad campaigns for Famous. She came to my house and went swimming. We watched the Fourth of July fireworks together. I’d go visit her and her family at their clothing store. We’d be really sweet around each other, like little kids, and then when we were apart, she’d call me and say, ‘I want to see you again.’ ‘Me too,’ I’d say.”