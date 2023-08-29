Travis Barker has experienced a lot of tragedy in his life — including losing his best friend DJ AM (whose real name is Adam Goldstein).
In September 2008, Barker was involved in a plane crash that killed four people and left him with third-degree burns covering 65 percent of his body. The only other survivor was DJ AM.
Nearly one year after the pair survived, DJ AM — who had suffered from addiction in the past — died in August 2009 of an accidental drug overdose.
Since his death, Barker has continued to honor his late friend. In his 2015 memoir, Can I Say, the Blink-182 musician shared he was “in shock” after hearing the news of DJ AM’s death.
“I felt like there was a rock in my throat that I couldn’t swallow,” he wrote. “I felt like a piece of me had just died. I burst into tears and left the studio.”
