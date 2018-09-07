Tuna the Chiweenie’s Top 5 Places to Be Cute in California

He’s been called an underdog with an overbite, but one should never underestimate Tuna the dog’s superpowers.

Those powers prompted his owner to adopt him from an L.A. farmers market in 2010, and subsequently go on to slay social media — with more than 1 million following his Instagram page (including Lady Gaga) and 85,600 more following another handle dedicated to his travels across the U.S. and U.K.

To be Tuna is to frequently jet set to decadent hotels, doing things that people only dream of, such as reading a newspaper on a cozy deck chair at a swanky spot in Sedona’s Red Rock Country or soaking up the sun in a wigwam situated on the sands of Puerto Rico’s Dorado Beach.

Fancy-pants lifestyle aside, the Chiweenie will always hold his West Coast roots dear. “Tuna is a California baby through and through, mainly because he loves to be warm,” his owner Courtney Dasher tells Us Weekly. “Southern California really is a year-round destination for guaranteed great weather, especially when your pup loves to be outside enjoying the sun as much as Tuna does.”

Scroll down to read all about the dog’s favorite Golden State hangouts in Us’ VIPet Scene series.