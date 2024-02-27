Angus T. Jones may have had a short tenure in Hollywood – but he left quite an impact.

Jones, who was born in October 1993 in Austin, Texas, landed his first film role in 1999’s Simpatico, when he was only 5 years old. After having several supporting roles in multiple films, Jones landed his breakout role in 2003 as 10-year-old Jake Harper in the sitcom Two and a Half Men alongside Jon Cryer and Charlie Sheen.

After joining the Seventh-day Adventist Church in 2012, Jones decided he wanted to take a step back from the CBS series and eventually quit the show in 2013. (Amber Tamblyn subsequently joined the series in season 11 as Jenny Harper, Sheen’s long lost illegitimate daughter. Sheen had exited in 2011.) Jones made one last cameo in the final episode of season 12.

Jones later opened up about his decision to leave the show and instead go to college at the University of Colorado Boulder.

“It was making light of topics in our world that are really problems for a lot of people,” Angus said in an interview with Houston CBS affiliate KHOU in March 2014. “I was a paid hypocrite because I wasn’t OK with it, but I was still doing it.”

