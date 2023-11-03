Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre faced a series of ups and downs after the actor’s substance abuse issues began affecting his work on Two and a Half Men.

Sheen portrayed Charlie Harper on the CBS series from 2003 to 2011, when he was fired after making a series of controversial statements about Lorre, the show’s cocreator.

The Anger Management alum‘s character was killed off the show at the beginning of season 9 in fall 2011. Ashton Kutcher joined the cast to act alongside original star Jon Cryer until the series wrapped in 2015.

Before the sitcom came to an end, Sheen told TV Guide that he was ready to make amends with Lorre. “He was doing his job, I was doing mine. At the end of the day, the guy’s a genius. Look at what he does,” he said. “I don’t have to spend time with him anymore for him to be brilliant.”

Scroll down to see Sheen and Lorre’s ups and downs: