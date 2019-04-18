Feeling the love! Victoria Beckham celebrated her 45th birthday on Wednesday, April 17, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

The Beckhams planned a big day for Posh Spice, beginning bright and early at 6 a.m.

David Beckham shared a photo to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday that showed the fashion designer makeup-free presumably moments after she woke up.

“Happy birthday,” he captioned the shot.

From there, it was onto presents, which included a very special American Girl doll from daughter Harper, 7.

“This is what I got mummy for her birthday,” the little girl can be heard saying in an Instagram Story posted by Victoria on Wednesday.

The doll, which sports a navy mini-dress with a lightning bolt and some tortoise-shell sunglasses, also bears a special message on the garment: “My mummy rocks.”

“Mummy’s got her very own American girl. Love it!” the Spice Girl says in the clip.

Son Brooklyn, 20, also had a sweet message for his mother. “Happy birthday mum xx I love you so much x you are the best mum and an amazing woman xx,” he captioned a snap of “Too Much” singer holding him in a soccer jersey in his youth.

David, 43, also gave his love another shoutout on social media, sharing a photo of her in profile on Instagram. “Happy Birthday Mama @victoriabeckham,” he wrote. “Have the most amazing day because you deserve to be spoilt by the little ones @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham@cruzbeckham #HarperSeven & Me of course.”

And spoil, they did: The gang kicked things off with an ultra-sweet breakfast, which consisted of a sugared doughnut with filling. The businesswoman’s brood, including the retired athlete, children Brooklyn, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14 and Harper, plus Brooklyn’s girlfriend, Hana Cross, all sang “Happy Birthday” to the entrepreneur.

The fun didn’t stop there. David showed off the group making cold-rolled ice cream for the birthday girl with sweet messages such as “Happy Birthday Mom” hidden inside.

Upon her return home, Victoria was greeted by a kitchen counter full of beautiful bouquets of white and pink roses.

“Just got home to so many amazing flowers,” she said in a Story Wednesday. “Thank you so much. I am having the best birthday. Ever.”

Later in the evening, the group headed out together once more for dinner. “The most beautiful day with my favorite people in the world xxx,” Victoria captioned a photo on Instagram. “I Love u so so so much xxx kisses from a very loved mummy and wife x.”

