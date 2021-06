Free Publicity

In a November 2016 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Johnson implied that the feud was at least partly free publicity for The Fate of the Furious. “I’ve been in the game a long time,” he said of the conflict. “Would Universal have preferred that didn’t happen? Sure, we talked about it. The irony is after that and as they do their tracking and all their analysis, the interest shot through the roof to a whole other level.”