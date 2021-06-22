The Post That Started It All

“Some [male costars] conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t,” Johnson wrote via Instagram in August 2016, kicking off the public feud between the two stars. “The ones that don’t are too chicken s—t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you’re right.”

In a follow-up post, the Baywatch star said that conflict could be beneficial, but again didn’t name names. “Family is gonna have differences of opinion and fundamental core beliefs,” he wrote. “To me, conflict can be a good thing, when it’s followed by great resolution. I was raised on healthy conflict and welcome it. And like any family, we get better from it.”