Who Is Wagatha Christie?

After Coleen posted about her initial “investigation,” Twitter user Phoebe Roberts gave her the nickname “Wagatha Christie.” The moniker is a portmanteau of WAG, the British slang term for “wives and girlfriends” of soccer players, and Agatha Christie, the iconic mystery novelist who created the characters Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple.

Coleen met her husband when they were teenagers growing up in Liverpool, England, and they tied the knot in June 2008. They share four sons.