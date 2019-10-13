Wellness comes first! Jewel was among the celebrities who attended day two of the Wellness Your Way festival in Cincinnati, Ohio, at the Duke Energy Convention Center on Saturday, October 12.

The festival, which is presented by Kroger, includes workouts with celebrity fitness experts, inspirational speakers, cooking lessons with world-renowned chefs and more.

Jewel, who cofounded the festival and describes herself as a health and mindfulness advocate, reflected on the experience on Saturday via her Instagram Story.

“I’m finally home after a really long day and I just have so much gratitude spilling out of me,” the 45-year-old “Intuition” singer began in a series of videos. “I had to share it because this has been a lifelong dream of mine to be able to bring wellness to the masses. To help people get good information that they can trust, good products that they can trust, to understand nutrition and fitness and mental wellness, get access to thought leaders. It’s been awesome.”

She concluded: “To be able to bring it to Cincinnati has been so meaningful and to be around these people that have dedicated their lives to become experts in these fields, from fitness to medicine to nutrition has just been amazing.”

Fitness experts KaisaFit, Tony Horton, Tone It Up Girls (Katrina Scott and Karena Dawn), Ron “Boss” Everline, Allison Warrell, Da Rulk and Don-A-Matrix all attended the festival. NBC’s Health & Happiness host Joy Bauer, Home & Family’s Debbie Matenopoulos, celebrity chef Stuart O’Keeffe and sports analyst Cobi Jones were also on hand to share their wisdom.

Scroll through to see the pics: