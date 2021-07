Staying True to Himself

In 1996, the Man of the House star noted that he keeps his job very separate from his real life. “You can’t be trapped in this bubble called the acting industry,” he told Premiere magazine at the time. “The industry is neurotic and weird, and so when I go home and I play basketball with my friends, I’m not Jonathan Taylor Thomas. I’m just Jonathan. I don’t like hanging out with other actors and actresses.”