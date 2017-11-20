Christmas is coming early for Will & Grace fans! On Tuesday, December 5, “A Gay Olde Christmas” will take viewers on an adventure.

Will (Eric McCormack), Grace (Debra Messing), Karen (Megan Mullally), and Jack (Sean Hayes) revisit “20th-century New York” for the Will & Grace holiday special, but unfortunately realize it’s not as romantic — or diverse — as they had imagined.

The fabulous four play throwbacks to their characters in the Christmas special and Leslie Jordan guest stars as Beverly Leslie.

Will & Grace’s Christmas special, “A Gay Olde Christmas,” airs on NBC Tuesday, December 5, at 9 p.m. ET. See exclusive sneak peek photos below: