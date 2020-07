1994

Will and Jada met when she auditioned to play his girlfriend on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. She did not get the part, and he was married to Sheree Zampino — with whom he shares son Trey — at the time. “I had a realization I wasn’t with the person I was supposed to be with,” he recalled on Red Table Talk in 2018. “I was sitting in a [bathroom] stall and I was crying and laughing uncontrollably, and I knew [Jada] was the woman I was supposed to be with.”