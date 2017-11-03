Love is love is love — and there was plenty of it surrounding WNBA star Elena Delle Donne and Amanda Clifton, The Knot’s 2017 Dream Wedding couple, as they celebrated their nuptials with friends and family at New York’s Hempstead House on Friday, November 3. The blushing brides invited Us Weekly inside their romantic gathering — see all the exclusive photos.

