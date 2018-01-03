The holiday season is officially wrapping up, which means new TV shows are coming! Us Weekly has rounded up 11 shows premiering in 2018 that are definitely worth staying inside for.

The Challenge: Vendettas (MTV, January 2)

For season 31 of The Challenge, some of the best competitors are joined by a ton of new faces — including Big Brother alumni! This time around, the show’s all about getting revenge.

9-1-1 (Fox, January 3)

From Ryan Murphy, Fox’s new procedural gives a look at how the 9-1-1 call center (run by Connie Britton) works daily with the fire department (and its chief Peter Krause) and the police force (with Angela Bassett in control).

The Four (Fox, January 4)

This is a new singing competition with an interesting twist. Hosted by Fergie, artists will be judged and mentored by Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor and music executive Charlie Walk.

The Chi (Showtime, January 7)

From the mind of Master of None‘s Lena Waithe, the Showtime drama is a coming-of-age story about a group of strangers living in the same city on the south side of Chicago. Common also serves as an executive producer.

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams (Amazon Prime, January 12)

Each episode of the sci-fi anthology series is based on a different one of Philip K. Dick’s works. Steve Buscemi, Anna Paquin and Greg Kinnear all star.

Black Lightning (The CW, January 16)

Adding to The CW’s superhero lineup, this show features a retired hero getting back into action when the city demands it.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX, January 17)

Following the extremely successful People V. O.J. Simpson, Ryan Murphy dives deep into the murder of Versace with an all-star cast including Penelope Cruz, Darren Criss, Ricky Martin and Edgar Ramirez.

The Alienist (TNT, January 22)

The eight-episode series based on the novel is set in 1896 New York City following a series of gruesome murders. Luke Evans and Dakota Fanning star.

Waco (Paramount Network, January 24)

Set in 1993, the miniseries follows the 51-day standoff between David Koresh (played by Taylor Kitsch), his followers and the FBI and ATF.

Good Girls (NBC, Feb. 26)

When three suburban women struggle to make ends meet (Retta, Christina Hendricks and Mae Whitman), they decide to rob a grocery store.

Rise (NBC, March 13)

This drama is what happens when the Parenthood and Friday Night Lights showrunner pairs up with the producer of Hamilton. Josh Radnor leads the cast as an English teacher who realizes the theater program is filled with potential.

Roseanne (ABC, March 27)

Almost the entire original cast is back together for a new series, and yes, Dan Conner is still very much alive (and still very funny).

Tell Us: Which midseason show are you most excited for?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!