The holidays are winding down and it’s time to clear the room off your DVR. Us Weekly has put together a full guide to help keep track of when TV shows premiere. From your returning favorites to your newest addictions, here’s a full list of what’s on when. New shows are bolded below!

JANUARY

Monday, January 1

8 p.m. The Bachelor (ABC), The Wall (NBC)

9 p.m. Valor (The CW), Better Late Than Never (NBC)

10 p.m. The Brave (NBC)

Tuesday, January 2

8 p.m. Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC), NCIS (CBS), Lethal Weapon (Fox)

9 p.m. L.A. to Vegas (Fox), Bull (CBS)

9:30 p.m. The Mick (Fox)

10 p.m. Chicago Med (NBC), NCIS New Orleans (CBS)

Wednesday, January 3

8 p.m. Grown-ish (Freeform), The Blacklist (NBC), The X-Files (Fox), The Amazing Race (CBS), The Goldbergs (ABC)

8:30 p.m. Speechless (ABC)

9 p.m. Law & Order SVU (NBC), 911 (Fox), Modern Family (ABC), SEAL Team (CBS)

9:30 p.m. American Housewife (ABC)

10 p.m. Chicago P.D. (NBC), Match Game (ABC), Criminal Minds (CBS)

Thursday, January 4

8 p.m. Superstore (NBC), The Four (Fox), Big Bang Theory (CBS)

8:30 p.m. The Good Place (NBC), Young Sheldon (CBS)

9 p.m. Will & Grace (NBC), Nashville (CMT), Mom (CBS)

9:30 p.m. Great News (NBC), Life in Pieces (CBS)

10 p.m. Chicago Fire (NBC), SWAT (CBS)

Friday, January 5

8 p.m. Child Support (ABC), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (CW)

9 p.m. Agents of SHIELD (ABC)

Sunday, January 7

5:30 p.m. Star Trek Discovery (CBS All Access)

7:30 p.m. Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

8 p.m. Wisdom of the Crowd (CBS), The Simpsons (Fox)

8:30 p.m. Ghosted (Fox)

9 p.m. NCIS Los Angeles (CBS), Family Guy (Fox)

9:30 p.m. The Last Man on Earth (fox)

10 p.m. The Chi (Showtime), Madam Secretary (CBS)

Monday, January 8

10 p.m. The Good Doctor (ABC), The Brave (NBC)

Tuesday, January 9

8 p.m. The Fosters (Freeform)

9 p.m. This Is Us (NBC)

Wednesday, January 10

8:30 p.m. Alone Together (Freeform)

9 p.m. The Magicians (Syfy)

Friday, January 12

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams (Amazon)

8 p.m. Blindspot (NBC)

9 p.m. Taken (NBC)

10 p.m. Dateline (NBC)

Sunday, January 14

10 p.m. Divorce (HBO)

10:30 p.m. Crashing (HBO)

Monday, January 15

8 p.m. Supergirl (The CW), The Gifted (Fox), Kevin Can Wait (CBS)

8:30 p.m. 9JKL (CBS)

9 p.m. Man WIth a Plan (CBS)

9:30 p.m. Superior Donuts (CBS)

10 p.m. Scorpion (CBS)

Tuesday, January 16

9 p.m. The Flash (The CW)

9 p.m. Black Lightning (The CW)

Wednesday, January 17

The Path (Hulu)

8 p.m. Riverdale (The CW)

9 p.m. Dynasty (The CW)

10 p.m. The Assassination of Gianni Versace American Crime Story (FX)

Thursday, January 18

8 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy (ABC), Supernatural (The CW), Beyond (Freeform)

9 p.m. Lip Sync Battle (Paramount Network), Scandal (ABC), Arrow (The CW)

10 p.m. Portlandia (IFC), How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

January 19

Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

10 p.m. Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO)

11 p.m. High Maintenance (HBO)

Saturday, January 20

9 p.m. Planet Earth Blue Planet II (BBC America, IFC, AMC, WEtv, Sundance TV)

Sunday, January 21

8 p.m. Counterpart (Starz)

9 p.m. The Resident (Fox)

Monday, January 22

9 p.m. The Resident (Fox), The Alienist (TNT)

Tuesday, January 23

10 p.m. Baskets (FX)

Wednesday, January 24

8 p.m. Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

8:30 p.m. Let’s Get Physical (Pop)

9 p.m. Waco (Paramount Network)

Thursday, January 25

8 p.m. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (VH1)

Friday, January 26

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

9 p.m. Jane the Virgin (The CW)

Sunday, January 31

Step Up High Water (YouTube Red)

FEBRUARY

Thursday, February 1

9:30 p.m. A.P. Bio (NBC)

Sunday, February 4

Super Bowl (NBC)

Wednesday, February 7

8 p.m. Big Brother Celebrity Edition (CBS)

Friday, February 9

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony (NBC)

Sunday, February 11

8 p.m. Our Cartoon President (Showtime)

9 p.m. Homeland (Showtime)

Monday, February 12

9 p.m. Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

Friday, February 16

Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon Studios)

Friday, February 23

The Tick (Amazon)

Sunday, February 25

9 p.m. Ash vs. Evil Dead (Starz), The Walking Dead (AMC)

Monday, February 26

8 p.m. The Voice (NBC)

9:30 p.m. Living Biblically (CBS)

10 p.m. UnREAL (Lifetime), Good Girls (NBC)

Tuesday, February 27

10 p.m. Unsolved (USA)

Wednesday, February 28

The Looming Tower (Hulu)

8 p.m. Survivor (CBS)

10 p.m. Designated Survivor (ABC)

MARCH

Thursday, March 1

10 p.m. Music City (CMT)

Friday, March 2

8 p.m. Once Upon a Time (ABC)

Sunday, March 4

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Wednesday, March 7

Hard Sun (Hulu)

10 p.m. Hap and Leonard (Sundance TV)

Thursday, March 8

The Oath (Crackle)

12 01 a.m. PT Jessica Jones (Netflix)

Sunday, March 11

8 p.m. American Idol (ABC), Instinct (CBS)

9 p.m. The Arrangement (E!)

Tuesday, March 13

10 p.m. Rise (NBC)

Tuesday, March 20

8 p.m. Shadowhunters (Freeform)

9 p.m. Rise (NBC)

Monday, March 26

9 p.m. The Terror (AMC)

Tuesday, March 27

8 p.m. Roseanne (ABC)

Thursday, March 29

8 p.m. Siren (Freeform)

TBD Heathers (Paramount Network)

