For those who love to dine at superb restaurants with exceptional cuisine and outstanding customer service, there are two eateries that should be on your foodie radar when passing through Greenwich, Connecticut!

Fairfield County is home to Thomas Henkelmann at the Homestead Inn and Rebeccas — two sparkling “Diamond” eateries recognized by AAA for their world-class 4-star dining.

Rebeccas is a whole different world. And you can’t beat the scrambled eggs with caviar!

Celebrities are also known to frequent the hot spots.

When Tommy Hilfiger is in town, he heads straight to Rebeccas to nibble on tasty treats such as the corn blini with Russian osetra caviar.

Rebeccas has a classic minimalist design. Its clean white and gray colors and pine blinds pair perfectly with the eatery’s polished floor and stainless-steel accents.

Customers sitting at the bar can even take a peek inside the open kitchen.

Serving up organic New French cuisine with an impressive wine list and nestled in the beautiful 19th-century Victorian manor house set on three acres of garden and lawn, the Homestead Inn – Thomas Henkelmann looks right at home in the stately Belle Haven section of Greenwich.

